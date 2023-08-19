Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Experiences “Abnormal Situation” Prior to Moon Landing

Russia’s national space agency, Roskosmos, announced that an “abnormal situation” occurred on Saturday during preparations for the Luna-25 spacecraft’s transfer to its pre-landing orbit. The Russian spacecraft is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, contributing to the global race to explore that region. Scientists believe the moon’s south pole may contain frozen water and valuable elements of interest.

Roskosmos stated in a brief statement that the abnormal situation prevented the maneuver from being performed with the specified parameters. The agency is currently analyzing the incident but has not provided further details.

Earlier, Roskosmos revealed that it had received initial results from the Luna-25 mission and was in the process of analyzing them. The agency also shared images of the Zeeman crater on the moon, taken by the spacecraft. The Zeeman crater is located in the moon’s southern hemisphere and is the third deepest crater, measuring 190 km (118 miles) in diameter and eight km (five miles) in depth.

According to Roskosmos, the received data has provided information about the chemical elements present in the lunar soil. It will also aid in the operation of devices designed to study the moon’s near-surface. Additionally, the equipment on the spacecraft registered a micrometeorite impact event.

Luna-25 entered the moon’s orbit on Wednesday, marking the first time a Russian spacecraft has done so since 1976. Roughly the size of a small car, the spacecraft aims to operate for approximately one year at the moon’s south pole. In recent years, researchers from NASA and other space agencies have detected traces of frozen water in the moon’s south pole craters. The presence of water has significant implications for major space powers as it could enable longer human missions on the moon for resource mining.

This latest development with Luna-25 highlights the complex challenges and risks involved in space missions, emphasizing the need for ongoing analysis and adjustments to ensure the success of lunar exploration endeavors.