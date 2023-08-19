Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft experiences “abnormal situation” before moon landing

Russia’s national space agency, Roskosmos, has announced that an “abnormal situation” occurred on Saturday as the Luna-25 spacecraft was preparing to transfer to its pre-landing orbit. The spacecraft is scheduled to land on the moon’s south pole on Monday, as part of a race to explore this region that scientists believe may contain frozen water and valuable elements.

Roskosmos has stated that the abnormal situation prevented the maneuver from being performed with the specified parameters, but further details have not been provided. Specialists are currently analyzing the situation.

Earlier, Roskosmos mentioned that they had received initial results from the Luna-25 mission and were analyzing them. In addition, the agency shared images of the Zeeman crater on the moon, which is the third deepest in the southern hemisphere, measuring 190 km in diameter and 8 km in depth. The received data has provided information about the chemical elements in the lunar soil and will aid in the operation of devices designed to study the moon’s near-surface.

Roskosmos also reported that their equipment detected a micrometeorite impact event. The Luna-25 successfully entered the moon’s orbit on Wednesday, making it the first Russian spacecraft to do so since 1976. With a size comparable to a small car, it is planned to operate on the moon’s south pole for a year. NASA and other space agencies have previously detected traces of frozen water in the craters of this region.

The presence of water on the moon has significant implications for major space powers, as it could enable longer human stays on the moon and the potential mining of lunar resources.