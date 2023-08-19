Russian Spacecraft to Land on Moon’s South Pole to Explore Frozen Water and Precious Elements

Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday as part of a global effort to explore this region, which scientists believe may contain frozen water and valuable elements. However, an “abnormal situation” occurred during the spacecraft’s maneuver to its pre-landing orbit, according to Russia’s national space agency Roskosmos.

The Luna-25, which entered the moon’s orbit on Wednesday, is the first Russian spacecraft to do so since 1976. Roughly the size of a small car, it is designed to operate for a year on the moon’s south pole, where traces of frozen water have been detected in recent years by scientists at NASA and other space agencies.

The discovery of water on the moon has significant implications for major space powers, as it could potentially support longer human missions and enable the mining of lunar resources. The Luna-25 mission aims to gather data about the chemical elements in the lunar soil, as well as study the moon’s near-surface.

Roskosmos has reported receiving the first results from the mission and is currently analyzing them. The agency has also shared images taken from the spacecraft, displaying the Zeeman crater on the moon’s southern hemisphere. This crater, measuring 190km (118 miles) in diameter and eight kilometers (five miles) in depth, is the third deepest in that region.

During its operation, the Luna-25 equipment registered a micrometeorite impact, an event that showcases the potential risks faced by spacecraft during space exploration missions. Despite the abnormal situation encountered, specialists are diligently working to address the issue and proceed with the mission as planned.