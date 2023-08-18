CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Luna-25 Captures First Image of Lunar Surface

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
Russia’s uncrewed spacecraft, Luna-25, currently in orbit around the Moon, has recently recorded its first image of the lunar surface. The image was published by Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos on August 17. The picture showcases Zeeman, a crater located on the far side of the Moon.

According to Roscosmos, the images acquired by Luna-25 provide significant additional information about Zeeman crater. It is worth mentioning that the first image of the far side of the Moon was captured in October 1959 by the Soviet automatic station, Luna-3.

This development marks Moscow’s return to lunar exploration after nearly half a century without a research mission. Luna-25 serves as a significant step towards bridging that gap.

