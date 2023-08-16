Russian Lunar Spacecraft Enters Moon’s Orbit in Pursuit of Frozen Water

Russia’s lunar spacecraft, Luna-25, successfully entered the moon’s orbit on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in Russia’s mission to become the first country to land on the moon’s south pole in search of frozen water. The spacecraft, which is approximately the size of a small car, entered lunar orbit at 11:57 a.m. (0857 GMT) according to Roskosmos, Russia’s space organization.

Luna-25 will spend around five days orbiting the moon before redirecting its course for a soft landing on the lunar south pole on August 21. India’s Chandrayaan-3 also recently entered the moon’s orbit and plans to touch down on the south pole later this month.

Scientists from NASA and other space agencies have discovered traces of frozen water in the moon’s craters, particularly in the south pole region. This finding has significant implications for space exploration, as it could potentially support longer human stays on the moon and enable the extraction of lunar resources.

According to Anatoly Zak, the creator and publisher of RussianSpaceWeb.com, Luna-25 is Russia’s first spacecraft to enter lunar orbit since Luna-24, the Soviet Union’s 1976 moon mission. Zak emphasizes the criticality of this achievement for the success of the project, as it signifies the reopening of Russia’s lunar program. Luna-25 is just the beginning of a broader Russian strategy for lunar exploration over the next decade.

Russia’s pursuit of the moon’s south pole and its search for frozen water has been likened to a “second lunar race” by some observers. This endeavor highlights the importance of resuming Russia’s lunar exploration program and the potential long-term benefits it holds for space exploration and resource utilization.

In conclusion, Russia’s Luna-25 entering the moon’s orbit is a significant step towards their goal of landing on the moon’s south pole. This mission, along with others such as India’s Chandrayaan-3, aims to explore the presence of frozen water on the moon and its potential implications for future space exploration endeavors.