Moscow’s Luna-25 Lander to Reach Moon’s Orbit for First Russian Mission in 50 Years

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 16, 2023
Moscow’s Luna-25 lander is scheduled to reach the Moon’s orbit on Wednesday, marking Russia’s first lunar mission in almost half a century, according to Roscosmos space agency. This launch is intended to revitalize Russia’s struggling space industry that has faced isolation due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The lander will orbit approximately 100 kilometers above the Moon’s surface before its planned landing on Monday, in the vicinity of the Boguslawsky crater located on the lunar south pole. Roscosmos has confirmed that cameras on the lander have already captured images of the Earth and Moon from space.

Weighing around 800 kilograms, the lander was launched into space on Friday using a Soyuz rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East. It is expected to stay on the Moon for a year, during which it will collect samples and conduct soil analysis.

The mission takes place against the backdrop of uncertainty regarding Russia’s long-standing collaboration with Western countries in space exploration. The future of this cooperation appears uncertain as Moscow’s conflict with Ukraine continues. Despite the European Space Agency’s decision not to cooperate with Russia on future missions due to the invasion of Ukraine, Russia remains committed to its lunar exploration plans.

