Russia’s Luna-25 Mission Sends Back First Images from Space

Russia’s first lunar lander since 1976, the Luna-25 mission, has successfully beamed back its first images from space. The mission was launched on August 10 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia, making it the first domestically produced probe sent to the moon in modern Russian history. The last moon mission from Russia, Luna-24, took place in 1976.

The launch of Luna-25 faced multiple delays, partly due to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, which affected international spaceflight cooperation. However, the lander’s first images were taken on August 13 and published on August 14 by the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The black-and-white photos showcase the Russian flag and mission patch on the spacecraft’s structure, as well as images of Earth and the moon against the backdrop of space.

According to the images released, Luna-25 was approximately 192,625 miles away from Earth when the photos were taken. In comparison, the moon is around 238,855 miles away from Earth on average. The images confirm that the lander is in good health and on its way to its lunar destination.

If all goes as planned, Luna-25 is expected to reach the moon on August 15 and spend five to seven days orbiting the moon before attempting a landing near one of three craters surrounding the lunar south pole. The lander is equipped with multiple instruments, including a laser mass spectrometer and a device to analyze the chemical composition of lunar soil samples. Its mission is to analyze lunar soil, search for water ice, and conduct experiments to study the moon’s atmosphere.

The Luna-25 mission joins a growing list of international moon missions focused on studying or landing near the lunar south pole. India’s Chandrayaan-3 rover entered lunar orbit on August 7 and will attempt a landing on August 23. South Korea launched the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) in August 2022 to search for water ice near the lunar south pole. NASA’s Artemis Program also aims to place humans near the moon’s south pole as part of the Artemis 3 mission, scheduled for no earlier than 2025.