Russia’s Luna-25 Lunar Lander Beams Back First Images from Space

Russia’s first lunar lander since 1976, the Luna-25, has transmitted its first images from space. The Luna-25 mission, launched on August 10 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Amur Region, marks the country’s first domestically produced probe sent to the moon in modern Russian history. The previous moon mission by Russia, Luna-24, took place in 1976.

Despite facing delays due to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, Luna-25 successfully captured its first images on August 13. The black-and-white photos, published by the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IKI RAS), show the Russian flag and mission patch on the spacecraft, as well as images of Earth and the moon against the backdrop of space.

The images were taken at a distance of approximately 192,625 miles from Earth. The moon, on the other hand, is about 238,855 miles away, on average. The pictures confirm the spacecraft’s well-being on its way to its lunar destination, dispelling any initial speculation about its condition following launch.

If all goes as planned, Luna-25 will reach the moon on August 15 and orbit Earth’s satellite for around five to seven days. The lander will then attempt to touch down near one of three craters near the lunar south pole. It is equipped with eight instruments, including a laser mass spectrometer and a device that can analyze chemical composition by examining the resulting fumes from zapped lunar soil samples.

Once on the lunar surface, Luna-25 will conduct analysis of lunar soil, search for water ice, and carry out experiments on the moon’s thin atmosphere. The mission is expected to last at least one year.

Russia’s Luna-25 adds to the growing list of international moon missions focused on studying or landing near the lunar south pole region. India’s Chandrayaan-3 rover is also set to touch down near the moon’s south pole on August 23, while South Korea’s Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) aims to search for water ice in the same region. NASA’s Artemis Program is planning to land humans near the moon’s south pole by 2025 in the Artemis 3 mission.