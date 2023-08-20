Russian Lunar Spacecraft Crashes into Moon After Failed Orbit Adjustment

A preliminary investigation by Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has revealed that the robotic Luna-25 spacecraft, which was headed to the lunar surface, has crashed into the moon. The spacecraft lost contact a day before the announcement was made. This incident marks another setback in Russia’s spaceflight endeavors.

Luna-25 was Russia’s first attempt to reach the moon’s surface since the 1970s. It entered lunar orbit on Wednesday and was scheduled to land as early as Monday. However, during an orbital adjustment on Saturday, an unidentified emergency situation occurred, leading to the failure of the adjustment.

Efforts to re-establish communication with the spacecraft were unsuccessful, leading Roscosmos to conclude that Luna-25 had deviated from its planned orbit and collided with the lunar surface. An interagency commission will be formed to investigate the cause of the failure.

The Luna-25 mission aimed to explore the moon’s south polar region, a region of interest for space programs worldwide due to the possibility of it containing water ice, which could be valuable for future space missions.

India is now set to take the opportunity to land the first probe in the lunar south pole’s vicinity. India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched in July, has chosen a more fuel-efficient route and is scheduled to attempt a landing on Wednesday. If successful, this could be a setback for Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, who has used Russia’s achievements in space to bolster his image domestically and internationally.

Russia’s space program has faced numerous challenges in recent years, with its exploration efforts falling far behind its Soviet-era successes. Financial and technological struggles, as well as sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, have hindered Russia’s progress in the space industry. The country now faces further delays in its planned lunar missions, as key components, including a drill for the Luna-27 lander, need to be replaced.

Russia’s space industry has been an important tool in the country’s efforts to reshape its geopolitical relationships, particularly in countering Western influence.

Overall, this crash highlights the difficulties faced by Russia as it strives to regain its position as a leading spacefaring nation. Improved electronics and greater international cooperation will be crucial for future success in the field of space exploration.