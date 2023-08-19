Russia’s Luna 25 Spacecraft Experiences Emergency Situation

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, announced on Saturday that the Luna 25 spacecraft encountered an “emergency situation on board” during its attempt to enter a pre-landing orbit. The incident prevented the spacecraft from performing the maneuver with the specified parameters. The space agency stated that they are currently analyzing the situation.

It remains uncertain whether this issue will hinder the lunar lander’s scheduled touchdown near the moon’s south pole on Monday. Luna 25’s mission is Russia’s first attempt at landing a spacecraft on the moon since the Soviet era. The previous lunar lander, Luna 24, successfully landed on the lunar surface in 1976.

The spacecraft was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Amur Oblast on August 10. Its trajectory allowed it to surpass India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, which launched in mid-July, on the way to the moon. While some have characterized the missions as a race, astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell states that both projects have been in development for over a decade.

The successful landing of Luna 25 would be a significant milestone for Russia’s space program and a proving ground for future robotic lunar exploration missions by Roscosmos. Future Luna missions are already planned to utilize the same spacecraft design.

Additionally, Russia aims to demonstrate the capabilities of its civil space program, which has faced challenges such as quality control, corruption, and funding issues in the past. Victoria Samson, the Washington office director for the nonprofit organization Secure World Foundation, acknowledges the difficulties Russia has encountered, but highlights their determination to succeed in high-profile, high-stakes missions.