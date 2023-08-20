Russia’s Luna-25 Lunar Mission Faces “Emergency” During Pre-Landing Orbit

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has encountered an “emergency” on its Luna-25 spacecraft during its attempt to enter the pre-landing orbit. This mission marks Russia’s first lunar landing in nearly 50 years. The agency sent a command instructing the lander to enter the pre-landing orbit, but an unforeseen situation prevented it from executing the maneuver as planned. Roscosmos has stated that specialists are investigating the incident but has not provided additional information.

The Luna-25 mission is Russia’s latest attempt to land on the moon since 1976. Launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia’s eastern Amur region on August 11, the unmanned spacecraft has already captured images of the moon’s Zeeman crater. Its scheduled landing was set for Monday, just two days before an Indian mission’s touchdown. This concurrent mission between Russia and India reflects the increasing competition to establish lunar presence, with countries like the United States and China also vying for lunar exploration.

Equipped with a 1.6-meter-long robotic arm with a scoop, Luna-25 aims to collect rocks, soil, and dust from the lunar surface. Its mission objective is to study the composition of the moon’s south pole, where traces of frozen water have been detected by NASA and other space agencies. Access to this water ice is crucial for future human settlements, as it can sustain life and also serve as a potential source of rocket fuel due to its hydrogen and oxygen components. Establishing a presence on the moon could, therefore, serve as a stepping stone for further exploration within the solar system.