Russia’s Luna-25 probe crashes on the moon

Russia’s Luna-25 probe crashed on the moon after a thruster firing went awry, cutting off communications and putting the spacecraft in the wrong orbit. The failure was announced by the Russian space agency, Roscosmos. This is a major setback for the Russian space program, which was aiming to explore the moon’s south polar region where ice deposits may exist in permanently shadowed craters.

The Russian space program’s failure comes at a time when there is renewed interest in lunar exploration. NASA’s Artemis program plans to send astronauts to the moon’s south polar region in the next few years, and China is also working on plans to launch its own astronauts to the moon’s south pole around the end of the decade. India is also planning its Chandrayaan-3 mission, which is scheduled to touch down on the lunar surface soon, following the failure of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019.

Luna-25 was launched on August 10 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. It entered lunar orbit six days later and was targeting a landing two days before India’s Chandrayaan-3. However, due to the failure, Luna-25 crashed into the lunar surface.

This failure is a setback for Russia’s attempts to regain its position in planetary exploration. The country last landed a robot on the moon in 1976 with the Luna-24 mission. Luna-25 was seen as an attempt to re-establish Russia’s presence in space exploration, as other countries, including the United States, China, India, Japan, and the private sector, plan multiple moon missions that could pave the way for lunar bases and eventual flights to Mars.

The next moon missions planned by the United States are a commercial mission funded by NASA and a piloted mission called Artemis 2. These missions aim to lay the foundations for future lunar exploration and could potentially lead to human missions to the moon’s surface.