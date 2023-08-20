CityLife

Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Collides with Moon’s Surface After Communication Interruption

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 20, 2023
Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft has collided with the surface of the moon after communication was interrupted, according to Russian state media TASS. The spacecraft was intended to be Russia’s first lunar landing mission in 47 years. Preliminary calculations suggest that Luna-25 switched to an off-design orbit before the collision. A dedicated interdepartmental commission will investigate the reasons for the loss of the spacecraft.

This incident occurred after the spacecraft reported an emergency situation while attempting to enter a pre-landing orbit. Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, stated that an on-board emergency prevented the maneuver from being executed with the specified parameters.

The Luna-25 mission aimed to be Russia’s first landing on the moon since the Soviet era. The last lunar lander, Luna 24, successfully landed on the moon’s surface on August 18, 1976.

Luna-25 was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Amur Oblast on August 10. Its trajectory enabled it to surpass India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, which had launched in mid-July, on its way to the lunar surface.

Please note that this news story is still developing, and updates will follow.

