Russia’s Luna-25 Space Probe Enters Lunar Orbit in First Russian Moon Mission in Almost 50 Years

Russia’s Luna-25 space probe has successfully entered the moon’s orbit, marking a significant step for the first Russian moon mission in nearly half a century. The spacecraft, which was launched from Earth on August 10, achieved lunar orbit at 12:03 pm local time in Russia on Wednesday, according to the country’s space agency Roskosmos.

This milestone is considered a historic moment for Russia, as an automatic station has never before been placed in lunar orbit in the country’s contemporary history. The Luna-25 will orbit 100 km above the moon’s surface for five days before its planned landing on Monday, August 21, near the Boguslawsky crater on the lunar south pole.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft also entered the moon’s orbit earlier this month, with plans to touch down on the moon’s south pole later in August. The Luna-25, about the size of a small car, is designed to operate for a year on the south pole. Scientists from NASA and other space agencies have recently detected traces of frozen water in the moon’s craters, making the south pole an area of great interest.

The presence of water on the moon has significant implications for major space powers, as it can potentially support longer stays and enable the mining of lunar resources. Luna-25 is part of Russia’s lunar program, which aims to establish a space station on the moon by 2040. This mission holds great importance for Russia, as it signifies the country’s resurgence in lunar exploration after a long hiatus.

Originally, Roscosmos collaborated with the European Space Agency (ESA) on the Russian lunar program. However, ESA terminated its cooperation with Moscow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This move highlighted the independence and determination of Russia to pursue its lunar ambitions.

Entering lunar orbit is crucial for the success of the Luna-25 mission, according to Anatoly Zak, a space program expert. He emphasized that this mission is not just a one-time endeavor, but part of a larger Russian strategy for the next decade. The Luna-25 mission also serves as a manifestation of the renewed interest in space exploration and the race to the moon.