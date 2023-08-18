Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Prepares for Moon Landing near South Pole

Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft has adjusted its orbit in preparation for its historic landing near the south pole of the moon. On Friday, the propulsion system of the automatic station performed a 40-second orbit correction to provide the best conditions for the subsequent construction of a pre-landing orbit. The adjustment went smoothly, and the spacecraft’s onboard systems and communications are functioning normally.

Russian space agency Roscosmos stated that Luna-25 is scheduled to land on August 21. This mission holds great importance for Russia, as it aims to demonstrate its continued leadership in space exploration. Despite the significant costs of the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions, Russia is determined to showcase its capabilities.

Additionally, India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is also orbiting the moon, preparing for a landing near the south pole. Scientists believe that this region holds substantial quantities of frozen water, which could potentially support human presence in the future.

The success of Russia’s lunar mission will play a crucial role in reaffirming its position in space exploration. With its efforts focused on the southern region of the moon and the exploration of its resources, Russia aims to contribute to scientific knowledge and pave the way for future human missions.

As this momentous event approaches, both Russia and India are at the forefront of lunar exploration, striving to unlock the mysteries of the moon’s south pole and propel mankind further into the realms of space.