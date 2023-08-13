Russia’s Luna-25 Mission Races India to Find Ice on Moon

Russia recently launched its Luna-25 mission, the first lunar landing attempt since 1976. The mission aims to be the first to discover ice on the moon’s south pole. India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched last month, is also competing against Russia in this quest.

The Luna-25 spacecraft, carried by a Soyuz 2.1 rocket, took off from Russia’s Far East and was boosted out of Earth’s orbit. As it approaches the moon, scientists have switched on the scientific instruments on board and have begun processing the initial data received.

The Luna-25 mission, about the size of a small car, intends to spend a year on the moon’s south pole. This region is believed to contain water ice, as detected by NASA and other space agencies in recent years. The successful completion of this mission would validate Russia’s space capabilities and might imply that Western sanctions enforced due to the Ukraine war cannot hinder its progress.

However, failure to achieve the mission’s objectives would raise concerns about Russia’s space ambitions, especially after the space race against the United States during the Cold War. While the United States succeeded in landing a man on the moon, the Soviet Union achieved milestones such as the first spacecraft reaching the moon’s surface in 1959 and the first soft landing in 1966.

If the Luna-25 mission succeeds, Russia plans to launch further lunar missions and intends to explore the possibility of joint missions with China, including a crewed mission and potentially establishing a lunar base.

The rivalry between Russia and India to discover ice on the moon’s south pole highlights the continued interest in lunar exploration and the potential for scientific discoveries that could benefit humanity’s understanding of the moon and space.