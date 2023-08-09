Russian Rocket Debris Falls near Southern Australia

A Russian rocket body fell back to Earth near southern Australia on Monday night, creating a spectacle for observers in the region. The crashing rocket, identified as the third stage of a Soyuz rocket, had launched a Glonass navigation satellite earlier in the day. It generated a fireball and sonic boom that rattled homes across Victoria, with Melbourne being Australia’s second-largest city.

The Soyuz rocket had taken off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia and followed a southeasterly track. The rocket’s third stage reentered Earth’s atmosphere southeast of Tasmania, over the open ocean. It happened around midnight Melbourne time.

It’s worth noting that the crashing rocket body was not the uppermost stage of the Soyuz, known as Fregat. Fregat continued its journey, carrying the Glonass satellite to its intended orbit. The fallen body is considered the second stage of the Soyuz, although Russian space officials count the rocket’s strap-on boosters as the first stage.

The reentry of space junk like this rocket is sometimes mistaken for meteors. However, meteors tend to be shorter events because they enter the atmosphere at higher speeds. Michael Brown, an associate professor in the School of Physics and Astronomy at Monash University, stated that it is possible that small pieces of the rocket may have crashed into the sea or onto land, but it is rare for space junk to cause property damage.

The Australian space agency initially thought the spectacle was a meteor, but later confirmed that it was the remnants of the Russian Soyuz-2 rocket. The event caught the attention of many, with witnesses sharing videos and photos on social media.

While space debris reentries like this can be intriguing to observe, they also highlight the issue of space debris cluttering Earth’s orbit. Continuing efforts are necessary to address and mitigate the growing problem of space junk.