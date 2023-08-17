CityLife

Russia’s Luna-25 Moon Probe Enters Orbit

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
Russia’s Luna-25 moon probe has successfully entered the moon’s orbit after a spaceflight. The lunar spacecraft is expected to circle the moon for approximately 5 days before touchdown on August 21.

The mission marks Russia’s first moon probe since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. The probe’s primary objective is to search for frozen water on the lunar surface. However, the mission’s significance lies more in the country’s pursuit of international prestige in the space race.

According to Russian space analyst Vitaly Egorov, the objective of the mission is political competition between superpowers like China and the US, as well as other countries vying for the title of space superpower.

Roskosmos, Russia’s state-owned space and aeronautical corporation, is administrating the mission. The decision to land on the moon’s south pole sets this mission apart, as it is an area never before used for touchdown. Alexander Blokhin, a senior official at Roscosmos, highlighted that this will be the first lunar landing in history to occur on the lunar south pole, as previous missions have all landed in the equatorial zone.

The success or failure of the Luna-25 moon probe will determine the trajectory of future space missions for post-Soviet Russia. The country has a significant history in space exploration, being the first to send a man, Yuri Gagarin, into space in 1961 through the Vostok 1 mission.

By venturing into lunar exploration once again, Russia aims to assert its presence in the new era of space exploration and make its mark alongside other global space powers.

