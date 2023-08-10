Russian Cosmonaut Tests European Robot Arm During Spacewalk

A cosmonaut conducted a test ride on the end of a European robot arm during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin installed three debris shields and relocated a work platform during the six-hour 35-minute spacewalk.

The debris shields were installed over two areas on the Russian Rassvet module, where an experiment airlock and radiator panel had been mounted for several years. These components were moved to the Nauka multi-purpose lab module in previous spacewalks.

Once the debris shields were in place, a portable work station was attached to the end of the European Robotic Arm. Prokopyev climbed aboard to test the arm’s stability, while another cosmonaut operated the arm from a control panel inside Nauka. No issues were reported during the test.

The cosmonauts also jettisoned antenna covers and launch restraints that had held the work platform in place, as they were no longer needed. They returned to the Poisk module to complete the spacewalk, marking the 267th spacewalk dedicated to the ISS assembly and maintenance, and the 10th this year.

For Petelin, this was his sixth spacewalk, while Prokopyev completed his eighth. Prokopyev now ranks eleventh on the list of most experienced spacewalkers, with a total of 55 hours and 15 minutes spent working outside the ISS. Across 267 spacewalks, the total time spent outside the ISS amounts to 70 days, 16 hours, and 26 minutes.