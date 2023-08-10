Russian Cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev Tests European Robotic Arm During Spacewalk

At the end of a spacewalk lasting nearly seven hours outside the International Space Station (ISS), Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev had the opportunity to ride the European Robotic Arm (ERA) for the first time. The ERA, a massive 37-foot-long arm attached to the space station, was being tested in space for the very first time. Prokopyev, along with cosmonaut Dmitri Petelin, conducted a scheduled spacewalk that lasted for six hours and 35 minutes. During this time, Prokopyev performed assembly and maintenance work on the ISS and also had the chance to test the functionality of the ERA.

The ERA is designed to assist astronauts in safely maneuvering across the exterior of the space station during their spacewalks. Prokopyev rode on the end of the robotic arm, while cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev controlled its movements from inside the Nauka module. The slow and steady pace of the arm ensured a smooth ride for Prokopyev. This was Prokopyev’s eighth spacewalk, making it a remarkable experience for him to become the first cosmonaut to ride the ERA. NASA utilizes a similar robotic arm, called Canadarm, for transporting astronauts during their spacewalks.

The ERA was launched into space in July 2021 and has already been used to transfer payloads between different parts of the ISS. Resembling a human arm, the ERA’s unique movement resembles that of an inchworm. It methodically shifts one hand in front of the other in a back-and-forth motion. With a carrying capacity of up to 17,600 pounds (8 metric tons), the ERA assists with transferring payloads, supporting spacewalks, and even moving tethered astronauts on the exterior of the space station.

The ERA has been the subject of political tensions between the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, and its European counterparts due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In July 2022, Russia threatened to withhold access to the ERA, causing concerns about its future use. However, despite these tensions, the ERA continues to operate without disruption in low Earth orbit.