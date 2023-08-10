CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Russian cosmonaut completes successful spacewalk with robotic arm test

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 10, 2023
A Russian cosmonaut successfully completed a test flight at the International Space Station (ISS) using a robotic arm on August 9. Commander Sergey Prokopyev rode on the European Robotic Arm (ERA) to test its durability and sturdiness as a portable workstation. The ERA was installed on the ISS in April 2022, but this was the first time it was used with a human aboard. Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev controlled the 37-foot-long robotic arm from inside the Nauka module. Dmitry Petelin was also present to observe and photograph the test. The demonstration, which lasted about 40 minutes, showed that the arm can be used to reposition cosmonauts on future spacewalks. Before this test, cosmonauts transferred between modules using manually operated extendable “Strela” booms. Prokopyev and Petelin also installed debris shields on the Rassvet module. They completed the 6-hour and 35-minute spacewalk by tossing overboard the protective shrouds and launch restraints they removed and then closed the hatch. This was the 267th overall extravehicular activity (EVA) in support of the ISS since 1998, and the eighth EVA during Expedition 69. Prokopyev has now performed eight spacewalks totaling 55 hours and 15 minutes, while Petelin completed his sixth EVA with a total spacewalk time of 39 hours and 44 minutes.

By Robert Andrew

