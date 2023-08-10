Russia to Launch Luna 25, First Lunar Lander in 47 Years

Russia is preparing to launch Luna 25, the country’s first lunar lander in 47 years. The uncrewed spacecraft is set to lift off this week from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Oblast, Russia. Luna 25 will be launched aboard a Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket and is expected to take flight at 8:10 a.m. local time on Friday. The launch will be streamed live on Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, YouTube channel.

The spacecraft will first enter an orbit around Earth before transferring to a lunar orbit and descending to the surface of the moon. Luna 25 is expected to study the composition of the moon’s polar soil and the plasma and dust in the lunar exosphere for a period of one year. It includes landing rockets, propellant tanks, solar panels, computers, a robotic arm with a sample-collection scoop, and a suite of instruments.

Luna 25 and India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission are both expected to land at the lunar south pole on August 23. However, Roscosmos stated that the two missions are not expected to interfere with each other as their landing zones are different.

The partnership between Roscosmos and the European Space Agency for Luna 25 and other missions was discontinued in April 2022 due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s second attempt to land at the lunar south pole, entered lunar orbit on July 14. The mission aims to learn more about the moon’s composition through scientific experiments. NASA plans to land a woman and a person of color on the moon for the first time in late 2025 during the Artemis III mission.

Exploration of the lunar south pole has gained interest due to its potential resources, such as water ice that can be used for drinking water, oxygen, and fuel. There is a renewed interest in the moon as agencies like NASA look to sustainably explore it for longer periods of time as a step toward sending missions to Mars and beyond.