Russia to Launch Lunar Lander in Hopes of Returning to the Moon

Russia announced on Monday that it plans to launch a lunar lander this week, marking its first mission to the Moon since 1976. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has scheduled the launch of the Luna-25 lander for the early hours of Friday. This launch is part of Moscow’s new lunar project and comes as President Vladimir Putin seeks to strengthen cooperation with China in space exploration.

The Luna-25 lander will aim to practice a soft landing, collect and analyze soil samples, and conduct long-term scientific research. Weighing around 800 kilograms (1,750 pounds), the four-legged lander is expected to touch down in the region of the lunar south pole, a different landing site than previous missions. It is estimated that the spacecraft will reach the Moon approximately five days after the launch.

The European Space Agency (ESA) decided not to cooperate with Russia on this upcoming lunar mission and future missions 26 and 27 due to the conflict in Ukraine. However, Russia remains committed to its lunar plans and will replace ESA equipment with Russian-made instruments.

Despite facing Western sanctions, Putin emphasized that Russia will continue to develop its lunar program and draw inspiration from its historical achievements in space exploration. He mentioned how the Soviet Union defied “total” sanctions and became the first country to put a man into space in 1961.

The upcoming Luna-25 launch is considered high-risk, as it involves landing at the lunar south pole, a touchdown that has not been attempted before. Roscosmos estimates the probability of successful completion at around 70 percent.

Ahead of the launch, residents in the village of Shakhtinsky in the Khabarovsk region will be evacuated due to the expected falling of the rocket’s boosters. In 1976, the last Soviet Moon mission, Luna-24, successfully brought back samples of lunar soil. The Soviet Union’s space exploration accomplishments include launching the first man-made satellite, Sputnik, in 1957, as well as sending the first animal (Laika the dog), man (Yuri Gagarin), and woman (Valentina Tereshkova) into space.