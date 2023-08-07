CityLife

Russia to Evacuate Village for Lunar Lander Mission

Aug 7, 2023
Russia will evacuate a village in its far east on August 11 as part of the launch of Russia’s first lunar lander mission in nearly half a century. The Luna-25 lunar lander, Russia’s first since 1976, will be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, located approximately 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow.

The residents of the Shakhtinskyi settlement in Russia’s Khabarovsk region, southeast of the launch site, will be evacuated early morning on August 11, as the village lies in the predicted area where the rocket boosters will fall after they separate. The evacuation is necessary to ensure the safety of the residents.

Luna-25 will be launched on a Soyuz-2 Fregat booster and will be the first lander to arrive on the South Pole of the moon. The main objective of the mission is to develop soft-landing technologies, conduct research on the internal structure of the Moon, and explore available resources, including water.

The lander is expected to operate on the lunar surface for one year, allowing scientists to gather valuable information about the Moon. This mission marks an important milestone in Russia’s space exploration efforts, as it has been almost half a century since their last lunar lander mission.

The successful execution of this mission will not only be a significant accomplishment for Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, but also contribute to the overall scientific understanding of the Moon’s surface and its potential for future human missions.

This evacuation serves as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of the residents living near the launch site. It highlights the importance of meticulous planning and coordination to minimize any potential risks associated with space exploration activities.

