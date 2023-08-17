Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Reaches Moon’s Orbit

Russia’s first lunar mission since 1976 has taken a significant step forward as its Luna-25 spacecraft reached the Moon’s orbit. State media in Russia recently released the first images captured by the spacecraft, showing the Earth and the Moon as small dots in the distance.

According to official data, the probe was approximately 192,625 miles away from Earth, which is about 80 percent of the distance to the Moon. This achievement is a result of the mission’s launch on August 10 atop a Soyuz rocket from a cosmodrome in eastern Russia.

Luna-25’s orbit around the Moon marks a milestone for Russian missions, as it is the first time in almost 50 years that a Russian spacecraft has achieved this feat. The next phase of the mission is to attempt a soft landing on the Moon within the next four to six days.

Interestingly, Russia is not the only country aiming to reach the Moon in the coming weeks. India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft also recently captured footage of the lunar surface. Both countries are targeting the lunar south pole, a region believed to contain significant reserves of water ice.

The race to return to the Moon is becoming increasingly competitive, but the challenges of descending from orbit to land on the lunar surface should not be underestimated. India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission, for example, experienced a failure in 2019 when communication with the lander was lost just before its intended landing.

While Luna-25 is successfully orbiting the Moon, the process of adjusting its orbit and executing a controlled landing on the uneven lunar terrain is a complex endeavor. Nevertheless, this accomplishment demonstrates notable progress for Russia’s space agency, which has faced significant challenges in recent years.