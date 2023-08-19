Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Encounters Trouble on Moon-bound Mission

Russia’s lunar spacecraft, Luna-25, has experienced an “abnormal situation” during its mission to the moon. Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, announced that the spacecraft encountered unspecified trouble while attempting to enter a pre-landing orbit. The situation is currently being analyzed by specialists.

Although it remains unclear whether this incident will prevent Luna-25 from successfully landing, the spacecraft is scheduled to touch down on the moon’s south pole on Monday. This race to reach Earth’s satellite before an Indian spacecraft is of particular interest to scientists due to the potential presence of water in the permanently shadowed polar craters. The frozen water could be a valuable resource for future exploration and could potentially be transformed into air and rocket fuel.

In addition to the reported trouble, Luna-25 has already produced its first results. Roscosmos stated that preliminary data collected from the mission revealed information about the chemical elements present in the lunar soil. The spacecraft’s equipment also detected a “micrometeorite impact”. Images of the Zeeman crater, the third largest in the moon’s southern hemisphere, were posted by Roscosmos. The crater boasts a diameter of 190km (118 miles) and a depth of 8km (five miles).

The Luna-25 spacecraft was launched from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport on August 10 and marks Russia’s return to lunar exploration since 1976. Only three countries – the Soviet Union, the US, and China – have successfully landed on the moon. India and Russia are now striving to be the first to land at the moon’s south pole.

Roscosmos aims to demonstrate Russia’s capability to deliver payloads to the moon and secure guaranteed access to the lunar surface. However, the country’s space program has faced challenges due to sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. These sanctions have limited Russia’s access to Western technology. Moreover, to enhance reliability, the initial plan to include a small moon rover on Luna-25 was abandoned to reduce the craft’s weight.