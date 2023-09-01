Russia’s Luna-25 Probe Crashes on Moon, Revealing New Crater

NASA has confirmed that Russia’s Luna-25 probe likely crashed on the moon’s surface last month, leaving behind a 33-foot-wide crater. The mission, Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years, ended in failure when the probe lost control and smashed into the moon. The crash occurred after a thruster firing went awry, cutting off communications and putting the spacecraft on the wrong orbital path.

The suspected impact site was revealed in images captured by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft. The U.S. space agency described it as a “new crater” and concluded that it is likely the result of the Luna-25 mission based on its proximity to the estimated impact point.

The failure of Luna-25 is a setback for the Russian space program, which was hoping to explore the moon’s southern polar region. This area is of interest due to the possibility of ice deposits in permanently shadowed craters, which could be used to produce breathable air, water, and rocket fuel for future space missions.

Russia’s previous attempts at space exploration have had limited success, with the Luna-24 mission in 1976 being their last successful robotic lunar sample return mission. In contrast, NASA’s Apollo program saw twelve astronauts walk on the moon fifty years ago. Russia’s only post-Soviet deep space robotic missions, both targeting Mars, ended in failure.

Luna-25 was Russia’s attempt to reestablish itself in the new space race, as countries like the U.S., China, India, Japan, and the private sector plan multiple moon missions. India’s Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lunar lander successfully touched down near the moon’s south pole just days after the Russian probe crashed, delivering a lunar rover that has already sent back data from soil samples.

Russia has initiated a commission to investigate the reasons for the Luna-25 crash. Despite this setback, the exploration of the moon by various countries and private entities continues, with the ultimate goal of lunar bases and missions to Mars.

Sources:

– CBS News