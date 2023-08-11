Russia Launches Lunar Landing Craft on First Moon Mission in 50 Years

A rocket carrying Russia’s lunar landing craft, Luna-25, was successfully launched from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport on Friday. This marks Russia’s first moon mission since 1976 when it was still part of the Soviet Union. The spacecraft is expected to reach the moon on August 23, around the same time as an Indian spacecraft that was launched on July 14.

The Russian lunar lander will take approximately 5.5 days to travel to the moon’s vicinity and will spend three to seven days orbiting before heading for the surface. Only three governments, the Soviet Union, the United States, and China, have successfully landed on the moon before. Now, Russia and India are competing to be the first to land at the moon’s south pole.

Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, aims to demonstrate Russia’s capability to deliver payloads to the moon and ensure guaranteed access to the moon’s surface. However, some analysts believe that the main motivation behind these missions is the political competition between superpowers like China and the USA.

The Luna-25 was initially intended to carry a small moon rover, but the idea was abandoned to reduce the craft’s weight for improved reliability. Due to sanctions imposed on Russia following the Ukraine conflict, access to Western technology has become more challenging, impacting Russia’s space program. By landing on the moon, Russia seeks to recover its lost Soviet expertise and adapt to the new era of space exploration.

The launch took place at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, which is a key project for Russian President Vladimir Putin in his efforts to make Russia a space superpower and shift Russian launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Scientists are particularly interested in the moon’s south pole as they believe the permanently shadowed polar craters may contain water. The Luna-25 will collect samples of moon rock and dust, which are crucial for understanding the moon’s environment before establishing any base there.

Overall, Russia’s lunar mission represents a significant step in the country’s space program and its aspirations to be a major player in space exploration.