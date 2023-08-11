CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Russia Launches First Moon-Landing Craft in 47 Years

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 11, 2023
Russia Launches First Moon-Landing Craft in 47 Years

Russia successfully launched its first moon-landing spacecraft since 1976 on Friday. The mission aims to be the first nation to achieve a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold valuable pockets of water ice.

The Luna-25 craft was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome, located 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow. It was boosted out of Earth’s orbit and is expected to touch down on the moon on August 21, according to Russia’s space chief Yuri Borisov. Luna-25 will operate for approximately a year on the moon’s south pole, where traces of water ice have been detected in shadowed craters by NASA and other space agencies.

The success of the Luna-25 mission is significant for Russia, as it demonstrates the country’s growing independence in space exploration. It is also viewed as an expression of national power on the global stage, particularly following Russia’s severed ties with the West after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Several major powers, including the United States, China, India, Japan, and the European Union, have been exploring the moon in recent years. However, no country has yet made a soft landing on the moon’s south pole. The discovery of water ice in this region could have historical significance, as it could be used for various purposes such as extracting fuel, oxygen, and drinking water.

Russia has plans for at least three other lunar missions over the next seven years, with a potential crewed lunar mission in collaboration with China.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

An Experiment that Could Reveal the Existence of a Fifth Force of Nature

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Researchers Discover New Species in Antarctica: Promachocrinus Fragarius

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Unearthing fragments of an unknown human lineage in China

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

Allen Ginsberg’s Photographs and AI-Generated Poetry on Display in Los Angeles

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

An Experiment that Could Reveal the Existence of a Fifth Force of Nature

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Internet of Things (IoT) and its Role in North America’s Smart Lighting Market

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments
AI

AI Infrastructure Market Expected to Reach USD 129.43 Billion by 2028

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments