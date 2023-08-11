Russia Launches First Moon-Landing Craft in 47 Years

Russia successfully launched its first moon-landing spacecraft since 1976 on Friday. The mission aims to be the first nation to achieve a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold valuable pockets of water ice.

The Luna-25 craft was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome, located 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow. It was boosted out of Earth’s orbit and is expected to touch down on the moon on August 21, according to Russia’s space chief Yuri Borisov. Luna-25 will operate for approximately a year on the moon’s south pole, where traces of water ice have been detected in shadowed craters by NASA and other space agencies.

The success of the Luna-25 mission is significant for Russia, as it demonstrates the country’s growing independence in space exploration. It is also viewed as an expression of national power on the global stage, particularly following Russia’s severed ties with the West after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Several major powers, including the United States, China, India, Japan, and the European Union, have been exploring the moon in recent years. However, no country has yet made a soft landing on the moon’s south pole. The discovery of water ice in this region could have historical significance, as it could be used for various purposes such as extracting fuel, oxygen, and drinking water.

Russia has plans for at least three other lunar missions over the next seven years, with a potential crewed lunar mission in collaboration with China.