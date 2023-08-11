Russia Launches Moon-Landing Spacecraft in Pursuit of Lunar South Pole Landing

Russia has launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years with the aim of being the first nation to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole. This region is believed to contain valuable reserves of water ice. The Russian lunar mission is in direct competition with India, which recently launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander. It is also racing against the United States and China, both of which have advanced lunar exploration programs targeting the lunar south pole.

The Luna-25 craft was launched by a Soyuz 2.1v rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome. It is expected to touch down on the moon’s surface on August 21. The mission is significant for Russia, as it demonstrates the country’s growing independence in space exploration after its space ties with the West were severed due to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The goal of the Luna-25 mission is to operate for a year on the moon’s south pole, where traces of water ice have been detected in the region’s shadowed craters. This mission could potentially lead to the extraction of fuel, oxygen, and drinking water from the ice.

Other major powers such as the United States, China, India, Japan, and the European Union have also been exploring the moon in recent years. However, no country has successfully made a soft landing on the lunar south pole. Rough terrain poses a challenge, but the discovery of water ice could have significant implications for future lunar missions.

The Luna-25 spacecraft will spend 5-7 days in lunar orbit before descending to one of three possible landing sites near the pole. The mission is expected to closely match or slightly beat India’s Chandrayaan-3 in reaching the moon’s surface.

The successful landing of Luna-25 would mark a significant milestone for Russia and its space program. It would also further Russia’s ambitions of establishing a strong presence on the global stage and demonstrate its scientific capabilities.