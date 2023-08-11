Russia Launches First Moon-Landing Mission in 47 Years

Russia has launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years. The spacecraft, named Luna-25, aims to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to contain water ice. This marks Russia’s first lunar mission since 1976.

The Russian mission faces competition from India, which launched its lunar lander, Chandrayaan-3, last month. Additionally, both the United States and China have advanced lunar exploration programs targeting the lunar south pole.

The Luna-25 craft was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome, located 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow. It was carried into space by a Soyuz 2.1 rocket. The lander is expected to touch down on the moon on August 21 as per Russia’s space chief, Yuri Borisov.

Luna-25, about the size of a small car, will operate for approximately a year on the moon’s south pole. This region has been of interest to scientists due to the presence of water ice in shadowed craters. The mission will test Russia’s independence in space following strained relations with the West after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The discovery of water ice on the moon holds significance as it could potentially be used for various purposes, such as extracting fuel, oxygen, and drinking water. Several major powers, including the United States, China, India, Japan, and the European Union, have been involved in lunar exploration efforts.

Russia plans to undertake at least three more lunar missions in the next seven years. Russia and China also have ambitions for a possible manned lunar mission and the construction of a lunar base.

Luna-25 will spend approximately five days flying to the moon and then spend 5-7 days in lunar orbit before descending. The craft will aim to land at one of three possible landing sites near the lunar south pole.