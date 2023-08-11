CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Russia Launches First Moon-Landing Mission in 47 Years

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 11, 2023
Russia Launches First Moon-Landing Mission in 47 Years

Russia has launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years. The spacecraft, named Luna-25, aims to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to contain water ice. This marks Russia’s first lunar mission since 1976.

The Russian mission faces competition from India, which launched its lunar lander, Chandrayaan-3, last month. Additionally, both the United States and China have advanced lunar exploration programs targeting the lunar south pole.

The Luna-25 craft was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome, located 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow. It was carried into space by a Soyuz 2.1 rocket. The lander is expected to touch down on the moon on August 21 as per Russia’s space chief, Yuri Borisov.

Luna-25, about the size of a small car, will operate for approximately a year on the moon’s south pole. This region has been of interest to scientists due to the presence of water ice in shadowed craters. The mission will test Russia’s independence in space following strained relations with the West after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The discovery of water ice on the moon holds significance as it could potentially be used for various purposes, such as extracting fuel, oxygen, and drinking water. Several major powers, including the United States, China, India, Japan, and the European Union, have been involved in lunar exploration efforts.

Russia plans to undertake at least three more lunar missions in the next seven years. Russia and China also have ambitions for a possible manned lunar mission and the construction of a lunar base.

Luna-25 will spend approximately five days flying to the moon and then spend 5-7 days in lunar orbit before descending. The craft will aim to land at one of three possible landing sites near the lunar south pole.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

The Search for Dark Matter: Gaia Spacecraft Data and MOND

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Dealing with the Fear of Flying in the Workplace

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

10 Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

The Potential Impact of a Room-Temperature Superconductor

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

No More Threats: Tekken Producer Speaks Out Against Intimidation

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

Telesat Announces Fully-Funded Telesat Lightspeed Program with MDA as Satellite Builder

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Rise of Soft Robotics: A New Era for North American Telecommunications

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments