Russia Launches Lunar Mission in Race for Moon’s South Pole

Russia has launched its first spacecraft to the moon since 1976. The uncrewed spacecraft, Luna-25, took off at 2:11 a.m. local time from the country’s southeast, according to Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos. The spacecraft is on a mission to make a soft landing on the moon’s icy south pole, with the landing scheduled for August 21. The race to the moon’s south pole is between Russia and India, as India is also aiming to soft-land its lunar lander, Chandrayaan-3, by August 23.

This lunar mission catapults Russia into the elite club of advanced lunar exploration, alongside the United States and China. Russia has been planning this mission for decades, and it comes at a time when the country is facing economic sanctions and international criticism for its invasion of Ukraine. While Russia remains a key partner in the International Space Station, its aerospace sector has been affected by sanctions and restrictions on using Western-made technology.

The goal of this mission is not just the study of the moon, but also political competition between China, the United States, and other countries vying for the title of space superpower. Russia’s Luna-25 lander will study the composition of the moon’s south pole and search for water. The lander has a robotic arm equipped with a scoop for collecting dust and rocks, and it is expected to operate on the lunar surface for one year if successful.

In addition to Russia and India, China has also announced plans to land astronauts on the moon before 2030. NASA, the United States’ space agency, has its own ambitions for lunar exploration, including building a sustainable presence on the lunar south pole. However, a recent poll suggested that many Americans do not prioritize a return to the moon, instead focusing on climate change monitoring and asteroid detection.

The race to the moon’s south pole highlights the renewed interest in lunar exploration and its potential for scientific and commercial endeavors. Many nations, including Russia, are searching for frozen water on the moon as it can sustain life and be used for various purposes, such as generating breathable air and rocket fuel.