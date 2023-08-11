Russia Successfully Launches Luna 25 Lunar Lander After 47 Years

Russia has successfully launched Luna 25, their first lunar lander in 47 years. The spacecraft, also known as Luna-Glob-Lander, took off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Oblast, Russia. It was launched aboard a Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket at 8:10 a.m. local time on Friday.

The spacecraft is expected to enter an orbit around Earth before transferring to a lunar orbit and finally descending to the surface of the moon. Luna 25’s primary mission is to study the composition of the moon’s polar soil, as well as the plasma and dust in the lunar exosphere.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which also launched in July, is scheduled to land at the lunar south pole on August 23, making it a race between Russia and India to see who will land first. However, the two missions are not expected to interfere with each other as they have different landing zones.

Luna 25 is equipped with landing rockets, propellant tanks, solar panels, computers, and a robotic arm with a scoop to collect lunar samples. It also carries a suite of instruments to study the samples and the moon’s exosphere.

The partnership between Roscosmos and the European Space Agency for Luna 25 and future missions ceased in April 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The ESA Council decided to discontinue cooperative activities with Russia.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s second attempt to land at the lunar south pole, aims to conduct scientific experiments to learn more about the moon’s composition. If successful, India will become the fourth country to achieve this feat, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China.

NASA, on the other hand, plans to land a woman and a person of color on the lunar south pole in 2025 during the Artemis III mission. The moon’s south pole is of particular interest due to its potential resources, including the possibility of water ice that can be used for drinking, oxygen, and fuel.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed renewed interest in the moon for its potential resources and the possibility of long-term human habitation in space. He also mentioned the cooperative relationship between NASA and the Russian space agency dating back to 1975.

Overall, the successful launch of Luna 25 marks an important milestone for Russia’s space exploration efforts and adds to the growing interest in lunar exploration from various countries.