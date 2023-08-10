Russia and India Compete in Moon Landing Race

Russia is set to launch its first mission to the moon in almost 50 years, joining India in a space race to land lunar crafts this month. The Luna-25 craft, Russia’s first lunar launch since 1976, will reach the moon on August 23. India’s lunar craft was launched on July 14 and is also expected to reach the moon around the same time.

Both countries are aiming to land their modules on the lunar south pole, an area that has never been landed on before. Successful moon landings have only been achieved by the Soviet Union, the United States, and China.

Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, aims to demonstrate that Russia is capable of delivering payloads to the moon and ensuring its guaranteed access to the lunar surface. According to Vitaly Egorov, a Russian space analyst, the main goal behind this mission is the political competition between superpowers like China and the USA, as well as other countries vying for the title of space superpower.

Sanctions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine have made it more challenging for the country to access Western technology, impacting its space program. Originally, the Luna-25 was planned to carry a small moon rover, but this idea was abandoned to reduce the weight of the craft for improved reliability.

The launch of the Luna-25 will take place at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a spaceport in Russia’s Far East. This spaceport is a personal project of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who aims to make Russia a space superpower and shift launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The lunar south pole is of significant interest to scientists as they believe it may contain water in the permanently shadowed polar craters. The frozen water in the rocks could be used as air and rocket fuel by future explorers. The Luna-25 will collect samples of moon rock and dust, which are crucial for understanding the moon’s environment before constructing any infrastructure.

The moon presents a unique laboratory for exploration, with an untapped history and pristine conditions unlike anything found on Earth.