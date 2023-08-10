Russia’s Luna-25: A New Mission to the Moon

Russia is set to launch a robotic lander called Luna-25 to the Moon’s south polar region. This will be Russia’s first visit to the Moon since 1976, marking its return to lunar exploration. The mission has been in development for years and is seen as an opportunity for Russia to signal its great-power status.

The launch is scheduled for Thursday at 7:10 p.m. Eastern time from the Vostochny spaceport in Russia. Interested viewers can watch the live coverage on the Russian television network RT or the Roscosmos YouTube channel.

The renewed interest in lunar exploration comes after the discovery of water ice in the moon’s polar regions. Russia has been working to revive its lunar program for the past 25 years and has expressed intentions to send Russian astronauts to the Moon.

The Luna-25 lander is designed based on the architecture used by the Soviet Union during the 1970s. However, it is a scaled-down version that incorporates modern technological advancements. Despite limited financing, economic sanctions, and technological limitations, the Russian space program remains determined to explore the Moon.

During the flight to the Moon, the Luna-25 lander will enter a circular orbit 60 miles above the surface. It will spend about seven days adjusting its orbit before descending closer to the surface. The lander’s primary landing target is north of Boguslawsky crater, where it will conduct experiments and analyze soil samples. If successful, Luna-25 is expected to operate for at least a year.

Several countries have sent robotic missions to the Moon in recent years, with China being the only country to achieve successful landings. Russia’s Luna-25 is part of a series of missions that will become increasingly ambitious, with plans for an orbiter (Luna-26) and a larger lander (Luna-27).

While Russia continues its cooperation with NASA on the International Space Station, it has declined to participate in NASA’s Artemis program for returning astronauts to the Moon. Instead, Russia has announced a partnership with China to build a lunar base in the 2030s.

Although the European Space Agency (ESA) has ended its collaboration with Russia’s Roscosmos due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia remains committed to its lunar exploration goals. The Luna-25 mission signifies a new chapter in Russia’s space program and its ambition to expand its presence in the solar system.