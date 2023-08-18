The New Space Race: Multiple Countries Compete to Land Astronauts on the Moon’s South Pole

The space race has been reignited, with several countries vying to reach the moon. Six decades after the legendary race between the Soviet Union and the United States to get to the moon, a fresh competition has emerged. This time, the focus is on the lunar south pole, where scientists have discovered traces of water ice.

Russia recently launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years, expected to touch down in the area in the upcoming days. India is not far behind, with plans for a lander to touch down on August 23. The United States is racing to be the first country to land astronauts in this region, aiming for a crewed mission in 2025. China also has missions planned, both with and without astronauts, before the end of the decade.

The lunar south pole is highly sought after due to the potential use of water as rocket fuel. Moreover, it could serve as a crucial site for establishing a permanent moon base and as a launchpad for future missions to Mars and beyond.

Bill Nelson, Administrator of NASA, emphasizes the challenges of this endeavor. The lunar south pole is far more treacherous than the site of the first moon landing in 1969. He explains that the area is filled with deep craters, many of which are in total darkness due to the angle of the sun. This limits the landing and utilization area.

Nelson highlights the significance of finding abundant water in this region, as it could be utilized by future crews and spacecraft. NASA is preparing for the Artemis II mission in the next year, where astronauts will orbit the moon before a planned landing in 2025.

Nelson wishes Russia success with its current mission and acknowledges the long history of cooperation between the two countries in space travel. However, he expresses concerns about China’s intentions. He fears that if China becomes the first to land humans in the desired area, they may claim it as their territory.

Nelson asserts that the space race is primarily between the United States and China. He emphasizes the need to protect the interests of the international community and the significance of upholding the multinational agreement to share resources in space.