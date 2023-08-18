Russia and India Set to Attempt Robotic Moon Landings

Russia and India are about to embark on separate lunar missions with robotic moon landers. Russia’s Luna-25 lander is set to touch down on Monday, August 21, marking the country’s first lunar mission in nearly 50 years. Two days later, on August 23, Chandrayaan-3 could become India’s first successful lunar lander, after its predecessor failed in 2019.

Both missions are targeting the south pole of the moon, which has garnered international interest due to the presence of water ice that can potentially be utilized for oxygen and rocket propellant. Additionally, the south pole has areas known as “peaks of eternal light,” which receive continuous solar illumination and can potentially power future missions and moon bases.

These missions signify a shift from the 20th-century space race between the United States and the former Soviet Union to a more crowded lunar competition involving multiple countries and commercial entities. India has caught up with Russia in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost.

Both landers are equipped with scientific instruments to study lunar minerals and detect water ice. They are both four-legged landers, roughly the size of a small car, and weigh around 3,900 pounds. After departing from lunar orbit, they will autonomously descend from about 100 kilometers above the ground.

India’s lander, called Vikram, will operate near the lunar south pole and includes a small rover named Pragyan. Both are solar-powered and designed to operate for approximately two weeks. Russia’s Luna-25, on the other hand, will likely land near the Boguslavsky impact crater and is intended to function for a whole year. It will be powered by both solar power and a radioisotope thermoelectric generator.

Both Russia and India have stated that their missions have peaceful objectives. The Russian space program, Roscosmos, has faced challenges due to political events and international sanctions, resulting in the loss of launch contracts and collaboration opportunities. On the other hand, India’s space program, ISRO, has been flourishing, with successful missions to Earth and Mars. India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander is seen as a significant step for the country’s space program and prestige.

Looking ahead, both countries have more moon missions planned. Russia has scheduled its next lunar orbiter, Luna-26, for 2027, followed by a larger lander, Luna-27, a year or two after that. They also have plans for a sample-return mission, Luna-28, after 2030. India plans to partner with Japan on the Lunar Polar Exploration rover, or Lupex, which could launch as early as 2026 to examine water deposits near the south pole.

While the United States and China have been active in lunar exploration for years, with NASA’s Artemis program in full swing, these recent efforts by Russia and India demonstrate the growing interest and competition in lunar exploration on a global scale.