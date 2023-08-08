Rogue Planets in the Milky Way: NASA’s Upcoming Telescope Could Reveal Hundreds More

Planets that orbit no star, known as rogue planets, exist in space alone after being ejected from their star systems due to gravitational interactions. The actual number of rogue planets in the universe remains unknown. However, researchers from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Osaka University have employed the technique of gravitational microlensing to estimate the presence of rogue planets in the core of the Milky Way.

Analyzing data from the Microlensing Observations in Astrophysics (MOA) survey conducted between 2006 and 2014, the researchers attempted to understand the frequency of gravitational microlensing events and used this information to predict the number of such events that could be detected by NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. While there are currently only 70 known rogue planets, it is estimated that the Roman Space Telescope could potentially discover at least 400 Earth-mass rogue planets in the galaxy.

Gravitational microlensing occurs when an object’s mass bends the spacetime surrounding it. When an object passes in front of a distant star or galaxy, the light from that celestial body passes through the curved spacetime, which acts like a lens to amplify the brightness and visibility of the background star. Although rogue planets are typically smaller in size and harder to spot due to their lack of association with a star, gravitational microlensing provides a valuable tool for their detection.

The Roman telescope, set to launch in 2027, will focus on identifying rogue planets in the core of the Milky Way. By observing the bending of spacetime caused by the planets passing in front of stars, the telescope can detect their presence. It is estimated that the galaxy contains trillions of these wandering planets, surpassing the number of stars by a factor of 20. Additionally, the researchers suggest that there may be six times more small rogue planets with wide orbits in the galactic bulge.

The Roman telescope is expected to surpass previous surveys in its ability to identify microlensing events and thus reveal more rogue planets. With groundbreaking discoveries to be expected, scientists now have a better understanding of the potential multitude of rogue planets awaiting discovery in the vast expanse of space.