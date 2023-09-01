SpaceX’s Super Heavy rocket performs second static fire test

Last month, SpaceX’s Super Heavy rocket underwent its second static fire test in South Texas. This test is a significant milestone in the development of the rocket, which will eventually be used in conjunction with the Starship spacecraft for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The Super Heavy rocket is designed to be the most powerful rocket in existence, capable of carrying large payloads into space.

Firefly Aerospace and Millennium Space Systems have entered a “hot standby phase” for the next Alpha launch. This phase means that the companies are on standby and ready to launch a satellite on short notice. The purpose of this demonstration is to help the US Space Force and other industry contractors streamline the planning and execution of national security missions. Firefly and Millennium have been rehearsing and preparing for this mission for months.

Virgin Galactic has announced its next commercial spaceflight, Galactic 03, which is scheduled for September 8. The company has worked hard to increase its flight cadence and reach a sustained monthly schedule. In an interview, company president Mike Moses discusses the upgrades to the spacecraft and carrier aircraft that have made this possible. The new Delta-class spacecraft will have built-in features to make inspections and maintenance easier and faster.

Rocket Lab plans to reuse nine engines on a future Electron rocket mission. The company believes that reusing engines will significantly reduce costs, as engines can make up a large portion of the booster cost. However, the refurbishment costs of the engines may still impact overall savings. Rocket Lab recovers its boosters through parachute-softened landings in the ocean and immediate boat recoveries to protect the engines from saltwater erosion.

