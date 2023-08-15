NASA Chooses Rocket Lab for Polar Energy Monitoring Mission

NASA has recently announced that it has selected Rocket Lab to launch a pair of cubesats in 2024 as part of the Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment (PREFIRE) mission. This mission aims to monitor energy entering and exiting the polar regions of the Earth.

While the specific details of the task order, such as the launch vehicle, number of launches, and launch dates, have not been disclosed by NASA, Rocket Lab has confirmed that the two satellites will be launched individually on their Electron rockets from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand in May 2024.

Rocket Lab did not disclose the value of the PREFIRE task order, but the company has previously stated a target selling price of $7.5 million for the Electron rocket this year. However, a previous task order under the same program had a value of $12.99 million.

The PREFIRE mission aims to gather data on energy measurements in regions where there is limited existing data, particularly the polar regions. The cubesats will carry far-infrared spectrometers to measure infrared fluxes between 5 and 54 microns. These measurements will provide valuable insights into the energy budget of the Arctic, as well as the role of far-infrared radiation in Arctic warming, sea ice loss, ice sheet melt, and sea level rise.

PREFIRE was selected by NASA in 2018 as part of its Earth Venture line of missions and instruments. The mission has an estimated cost of $33 million, with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory overseeing project management and instrument development, while Tristan L’Ecuyer of the University of Wisconsin serves as the principal investigator.

Through this partnership with Rocket Lab, NASA aims to enhance our understanding of the polar regions and their relationship with global energy dynamics.