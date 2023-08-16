CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Rocket Lab Selected by NASA to Launch PREFIRE Mission

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 16, 2023
NASA has chosen Rocket Lab to launch their PREFIRE mission, which aims to study Earth’s climate and how the planet loses heat to space. The mission will consist of two 6U cubesats, which will be launched in May 2024 from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The satellites will be inserted into a polar orbit that passes over the Arctic and Antarctic ice caps.

This will be the seventh and eighth missions that Rocket Lab has launched for NASA. They were selected for this mission due to their ability to perform rapid back-to-back launches, as required by the mission. The PREFIRE cubesats will deploy two solar arrays each and then conduct scientific observations. The goal is to measure the amount of heat lost from the ice caps to space and predict future ice melt, which contributes to rising sea levels and coastal erosion.

The launch contract was awarded under NASA’s VADR launch services, which are managed by NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The mission will be overseen by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, with the University of Wisconsin-Madison processing the collected data. Blue Canyon Technologies will build the main cubesats.

This mission is crucial for studying Arctic warming and aiding researchers in their efforts to combat rising sea levels and melting ice sheets. Rocket Lab is proud to support NASA’s PREFIRE mission and looks forward to its successful launch and data collection.

