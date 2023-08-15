Rocket Lab to Launch Satellites for NASA to Study Polar Ice Shelves

Rocket Lab is set to launch two small satellites for NASA, which aims to improve scientific understanding of how climate change will impact the massive ice shelves at the Earth’s poles. The mission, known as PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment), will focus on gathering data related to far-infrared energy emissions in polar regions. Although this portion of the Earth’s energy spectrum is poorly understood, it is responsible for approximately 60% of Arctic emissions.

Equipped with a miniaturized instrument called a thermal IR spectrometer, the two satellites, each the size of a bread loaf, will collect data on the fluctuations of far-infrared energy emissions throughout the day and year. By comparing this data with information on cloud cover and sea ice levels, scientists hope to develop more accurate climate models.

Rocket Lab plans to conduct two launches in May 2024 using its Electron rocket. The launches will deploy the two cubesats into near-polar orbits, where they will collect data for a minimum of 10 months. These launches will occur in rapid succession from Rocket Lab’s launch site on Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, to meet the specific requirements of the PREFIRE mission. The company emphasizes that Electron’s unique capabilities enable the deployment of small satellite missions with exceptional responsiveness.

NASA awarded the launch contract to Rocket Lab as part of its Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) program. This program, with a budget of $300 million over five years, focuses on utilizing commercial rockets to transport NASA payloads into space. Rocket Lab has successfully conducted six previous launches for NASA since 2018 under the VADR program, including the deployment of storm-watching satellites earlier this year.

The exact value of the launch contract has not been disclosed by Rocket Lab or NASA.