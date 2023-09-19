OSIRIS-REx Nears Earth with Sample from Carbonaceous Asteroid

The NASA spacecraft OSIRIS-REx is set to deliver a package collected from the asteroid Bennu to the Arizona desert. The carbon-rich surface of Bennu makes it an important target for scientists studying the origins of life on Earth. The spacecraft faced challenges during its mission, including a near-disappearance in loose gravel on Bennu. Nevertheless, the team successfully collected a sample of regolith from the asteroid’s surface.

Chemical engineer Solveig Irvine of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center explained that the composition of Bennu can provide valuable insights into Earth’s chemistry and the potential for life in space. By studying this carbonaceous asteroid, scientists hope to learn more about the precursors of life and the chemistry that exists beyond Earth.

One of the advantages of missions like OSIRIS-REx is that they provide valuable scientific data without the need for human astronauts. Robotic spacecraft can operate autonomously and continuously collect data, allowing for a deeper understanding of our universe. Although human spaceflight offers the benefit of direct exploration, robotic missions are more cost-effective and can operate for extended periods of time without rest.

Regarding the sample collected by OSIRIS-REx, it will be taken to the Johnson Space Center in Texas for curation. Approximately 75% of the sample will be stored for future scientists, while the remaining 25% will be analyzed by the OSIRIS-REx team. The team is comprised of world-class scientists who will conduct various analyses to gain further insights into the composition of Bennu.

The spacecraft has become endeared to the NASA team, affectionately called O-Rex. They eagerly anticipate its next endeavors and hold a special attachment to the robotic explorer that has gathered valuable data from a distant asteroid.

