CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

OSIRIS-REx Nears Earth with Sample from Carbonaceous Asteroid

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 19, 2023
OSIRIS-REx Nears Earth with Sample from Carbonaceous Asteroid

The NASA spacecraft OSIRIS-REx is set to deliver a package collected from the asteroid Bennu to the Arizona desert. The carbon-rich surface of Bennu makes it an important target for scientists studying the origins of life on Earth. The spacecraft faced challenges during its mission, including a near-disappearance in loose gravel on Bennu. Nevertheless, the team successfully collected a sample of regolith from the asteroid’s surface.

Chemical engineer Solveig Irvine of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center explained that the composition of Bennu can provide valuable insights into Earth’s chemistry and the potential for life in space. By studying this carbonaceous asteroid, scientists hope to learn more about the precursors of life and the chemistry that exists beyond Earth.

One of the advantages of missions like OSIRIS-REx is that they provide valuable scientific data without the need for human astronauts. Robotic spacecraft can operate autonomously and continuously collect data, allowing for a deeper understanding of our universe. Although human spaceflight offers the benefit of direct exploration, robotic missions are more cost-effective and can operate for extended periods of time without rest.

Regarding the sample collected by OSIRIS-REx, it will be taken to the Johnson Space Center in Texas for curation. Approximately 75% of the sample will be stored for future scientists, while the remaining 25% will be analyzed by the OSIRIS-REx team. The team is comprised of world-class scientists who will conduct various analyses to gain further insights into the composition of Bennu.

The spacecraft has become endeared to the NASA team, affectionately called O-Rex. They eagerly anticipate its next endeavors and hold a special attachment to the robotic explorer that has gathered valuable data from a distant asteroid.

Sources:
– NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center
– University of Arizona
– Lockheed Martin
– Goddard Space Center

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The European Space Agency to Build and Launch IRIS2 Satellite Constellation

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments