The Rapid Rise of Methane: A Signal of Earth’s Climate Transition?

Since 2006, the levels of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, in Earth’s atmosphere have been increasing rapidly. Unlike the rise in carbon dioxide, which is largely attributed to burning fossil fuels, the recent increase in methane is believed to be driven by biological emissions. While this could simply be a result of natural climate cycles like El Niño, it may also indicate the beginning of a significant transition in Earth’s climate.

Compared to carbon dioxide, molecule for molecule, methane is a much more potent greenhouse gas but has a shorter atmospheric lifespan. Methane emissions pose a threat to efforts in limiting global warming to safe levels. What’s more concerning is that the rate at which methane is increasing in the atmosphere has recently accelerated. Similar surges in methane have occurred during transitions from cold ice ages to warm interglacial climates in the past.

Before humans began burning fossil fuels, methane accounted for about 0.7 parts per million (ppm) of the air. Currently, it has exceeded 1.9 ppm and is continuing to rise quickly. Approximately three-fifths of methane emissions come from sources such as fossil fuel use, farming, landfills, and waste. The rest is from natural sources, particularly the decomposition of vegetation in wetlands.

Methane serves as both a driver and a messenger of climate change. The reasons behind its rapid increase are still unknown, but the growth pattern observed since late 2006 resembles the behavior of methane during major climate shifts in the distant past.

In the late 2006, atmospheric methane levels unexpectedly began to rise after having plateaued since the late 1990s. This previous rise was primarily attributed to emissions from fossil fuels, including gas fields and coal mines. However, methane concentrations skyrocketed in late 2006 and surprisingly accelerated again five years later. During the 2020s, the growth rate has become even faster, surpassing the peak levels observed during gas industry leaks in the 1980s.

Current growth in methane levels appears to be driven by new emissions from wetlands, particularly near the equator, and possibly from regions like Canada and Siberia where beavers contribute to methane production. This increase is linked to climate change, as rising temperatures have led to bigger and wetter wetlands, promoting plant growth and subsequently more decomposing matter, resulting in increased methane emissions. Additionally, emissions from large cattle lots in tropical Africa, India, and Brazil are likely rising, and rotting waste in landfills near megacities like Delhi is another significant source.

Throughout Earth’s history, there have been repetitive transitions between long, cold glacial periods and shorter, warm interglacial periods. These climate terminations have been marked by rapid increases in atmospheric methane concentrations, signaling significant climate warming events. Each ice age termination, labeled with a Roman numeral, is a multithousand-year process, beginning with a slow onset of warming followed by a swift phase of rapid climate change lasting a century or less. During the abrupt phase, methane levels climb steeply. For instance, during Termination II around 131,000 years ago, the British climate rapidly shifted from glaciers to a climate that supported hippopotami.

The ongoing rapid growth in methane levels since 2006 is comparable to records from the early stages of past termination events, like the one that caused dramatic warming in Greenland less than 12,000 years ago. This suggests that something significant may be underway in Earth’s climate system.

There is already substantial evidence of climate shifting, including slowing Atlantic ocean currents, expanding tropical weather regions, rapid warming in the far north and south, record-breaking ocean heat, and an increase in extreme weather events. In glacial terminations, the entire climate system undergoes reorganization, transitioning from stable ice age climates to warm interglacials. However, the current changes in Earth’s climate seem to be occurring at an unprecedented rate.