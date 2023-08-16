Rising Methane Levels: A Sign of Earth’s Climate Transition?

Since 2006, methane levels in Earth’s atmosphere have been rapidly increasing. This rise in methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, is being driven by biological emissions rather than the burning of fossil fuels. While it could be a result of natural climate cycles, it may also indicate a significant transition in Earth’s climate.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that has a shorter lifespan in the atmosphere compared to carbon dioxide. However, its increasing emissions pose a threat to limiting global warming to safe levels. Of particular concern is the recent acceleration in the rate at which methane is rising in the atmosphere.

Before the industrial era, methane accounted for about 0.7 parts per million (ppm) of the air. Now, it has risen to over 1.9 ppm and continues to increase rapidly. Approximately three-fifths of methane emissions come from human activities such as fossil fuel use, farming, landfills, and waste disposal. The remaining emissions come from natural sources, particularly the decomposition of vegetation in wetlands.

Methane is both a driver and a messenger of climate change. Although the reasons for its rapid increase are not entirely understood, it resembles the pattern of methane behavior during previous transitions in Earth’s climate.

In late 2006, atmospheric methane started rising unexpectedly after a period of plateauing emissions. This rise was largely due to fossil fuel emissions from gasfields and coal mines. Since then, the growth rate of methane has sped up, even surpassing the peak leaks from the gas industry in the 1980s.

The current growth in methane emissions appears to be driven by new emissions from wetlands, particularly those near the equator. Climate change, with increasing rainfall and higher temperatures, has made wetlands wetter and more conducive to plant growth, leading to more decomposing matter and increased methane emissions. Additionally, emissions from large cattle farms in tropical regions, as well as rotting waste in landfills near megacities, contribute to the rising levels of methane.

In Earth’s history, climate has repeatedly transitioned between long, cold glacial periods and shorter warm inter-glacials. Each transition, known as a termination, is marked by sharp rises in atmospheric methane concentrations. These terminations involve a creeping onset of warming, an abrupt phase of rapid climate change, and finally, the melting of ice caps over several thousand years. In the abrupt phase, methane levels rise steeply.

The recent surge in methane levels since 2006 raises questions about the current state of Earth’s climate and whether a dramatic shift is underway. Further research is needed to better understand the drivers of methane increase and its implications for climate change mitigation efforts.