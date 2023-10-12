CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse: A Sight Worth Waiting For

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse: A Sight Worth Waiting For

The upcoming annular solar eclipse this weekend, also known as the “ring of fire”, will be an awe-inspiring sight for those fortunate enough to witness it. Although it may not be visible in western Pennsylvania, this eclipse will still be a cool sight for those who have clear skies. Unfortunately, clouds and rain are expected to hinder visibility on Saturday.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon appears smaller than the sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the darkened moon. This is why it is often referred to as the “ring of fire”. However, the moon never completely covers the sun, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon and the sun are roughly the same size, resulting in the sun being completely blocked out.

Thankfully, for those in western Pennsylvania, there will be another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This rare event is definitely worth planning for, as it offers the chance to witness the moon completely obscuring the sun. To find out where you can witness this weekend’s eclipse across the United States, you can refer to the map provided by NASA.

Sources:
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

New Research Suggests Conscious Experiences Begin in Late Pregnancy

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Phonon Engineering: Extending Lasing Beyond the Fluorescence Spectrum

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

The Significance of Solar Eclipses for Indigenous People

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Science

New Research Suggests Conscious Experiences Begin in Late Pregnancy

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Phonon Engineering: Extending Lasing Beyond the Fluorescence Spectrum

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

The Significance of Solar Eclipses for Indigenous People

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Over 40% of Antarctica’s Ice Shelves Have Reduced in Volume: Study

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments