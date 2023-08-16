Ring of Fire Eclipse to be Visible in North America on October 13

On October 13, a ring of fire eclipse will be visible over North America, marking the first time in eleven years that this event has been seen in the region. The eclipse will be visible from eight different states in the US, including Oregon, Northern California, Nevada, Utah, northeastern Arizona, southwestern Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. Central and South America will also have a chance to see the eclipse after it passes over North America.

To witness the full eclipse, individuals must be within the 125-mile path. Otherwise, they will only see a partial eclipse. The name “ring of fire” comes from the moon passing over the Sun, creating a black disc that covers most of the Sun and a fiery ring around the moon. This phenomenon occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth in its orbit. It is a remarkable event and worth making an effort to see.

It is important to note that looking directly at the Sun during the eclipse can be harmful to the eyes. Specialized eclipse glasses or indirect viewing methods like a pinhole projector are necessary to safely observe the eclipse. Clear skies are ideal for viewing, but any conditions where the Sun is visible should suffice. Those with cloudy or rainy skies may have difficulty seeing the eclipse.

After passing through the US, the eclipse will continue its path along the coasts of Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Panama, before completing its journey through Colombia and the coast of Brazil. If this event is missed, there will be another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse in the United States on April 8, 2024. However, the next total eclipse visible in the US after that will not occur until 2044.