Rare “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse to Grace North America in 2023

On October 14, 2023, a unique celestial event known as the “ring of fire” will be visible from eight states in the United States. This will mark the first time such an eclipse can be observed in North America. Sky-watchers across North, Central, and South America will witness a partial solar eclipse lasting approximately three hours. However, the ring will only be visible within a narrow path and for only a few minutes.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, which will occur on April 8, 2024, in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, an annular solar eclipse provides a different experience. According to Jayne Aubele, Senior Educator at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, annular eclipses lack darkness, cooler temperatures, or the mesmerizing “black hole sun” effect. However, they offer a remarkable “ring of fire” phenomenon.

During an annular solar eclipse, the moon appears to cross the sun while being slightly farther from the Earth in its elliptical orbit. In this particular eclipse, the moon will cover up to 91% of the sun, but it will never completely block it. Therefore, it is crucial for observers to wear solar eclipse glasses throughout the event.

The path of annularity begins in Oregon and travels through Northern California, Nevada, Utah, northeastern Arizona, southwestern Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas, before crossing Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and extending to Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. To witness the full “ring of fire,” individuals must be within the 125 to 137 mile-wide path of annularity. The duration of visibility varies depending on location, with the longest duration of approximately 4 minutes 29 seconds to 4 minutes 52 seconds observed from Padre Island along the Texas coast.

The eclipse’s path also covers various remote parts of the US Southwest, including national and state parks such as Crater Lake in Oregon, Great Basin in Nevada, and Bryce Canyon in Utah. The cities of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and San Antonio, Texas, also fall within the path.

For those unable to reach the eclipse path, plentiful webcasts will be available, including streams from San Francisco’s Exploratorium and timeanddate.com.

