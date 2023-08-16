CityLife

U.S. to Witness “Ring of Fire” Eclipse in October

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 16, 2023
For the first time in over eight years, the United States will experience a rare phenomenon known as a “ring of fire” eclipse in October. This type of eclipse, called an annular eclipse, occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, but is at or near its farthest point from Earth.

Because the moon appears smaller than the sun due to its distance, it does not fully cover the sun, resulting in a dark disk surrounded by a bright disk, creating a ring-like effect around the moon. This unique eclipse will be visible in parts of the U.S., Mexico, and several countries in South and Central America.

In the U.S., the eclipse will begin in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and end in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. Oregon and Texas will witness a 90% eclipse of the sun. The event will be visible in multiple states, including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, and parts of California. A partial solar eclipse will be visible in all 49 continental states, including Alaska.

It is important to note that looking directly at the sun during an annular solar eclipse is not safe without specialized eye protection for solar viewing. NASA advises using methods of indirect viewing, such as a pinhole projector, or wearing proper eye protection.

This eclipse also presents a unique opportunity for NASA to study the sun and test scientific equipment in preparation for the total solar eclipse scheduled for April 2024. NASA will launch sounding rockets during the eclipse to study atmospheric changes.

A live broadcast of the eclipse will be aired on NASA TV from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CDT. It is worth mentioning that a total solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024, in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.

