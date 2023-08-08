Astronomers Discover Giant Star System Being Gravitationally Lensed

Astronomers have made an observation of a bright star system that is believed to be composed of a pair of stars. The star system is much brighter than expected for its distance, and researchers have determined that it is being gravitationally lensed by an unknown massive object between us and the star. While gravitational lensing is commonly observed in the presence of galaxies, there are no suitably placed galaxies in this case, leading scientists to speculate that dark matter might be responsible for the lensing.

Gravitational lensing is a phenomenon predicted by General Relativity, which states that gravity can bend light. Strong gravitational fields can act like lenses, distorting and brightening the images we see. This has been observed within our own galaxy when stars pass in front of each other and is used to detect distant planets. Gravitational lenses created by closer galaxies are also used to observe the most distant objects.

The discovery of a star known as Icarus in 2018 provided astronomers with an opportunity to study an immensely bright star at a great distance. The presence of the galaxy cluster MACS J1149 allowed for the study of Icarus, making it the first time such an observation was made for an individual star at this distance.

Researchers are now pursuing another distant star system that they believe is also being lensed. This time, they suspect a double lensing is occurring, involving both the galaxy cluster MACS0416 and another unknown object.

Previous stars with similar characteristics to these have been nicknamed Godzilla and Mothra by the research team. These stars, known as kaiju stars, are extremely luminous and are magnified by gravitational lenses caused by massive objects. They are also believed to be intrinsic variables, experiencing major outbursts.

Mothra, officially named EMO J041608.8−240358, is located more than 15 billion light-years away from Earth. Its discoverers note the similarities between Mothra and Godzilla, particularly in terms of luminosity and magnification by a dark substructure. This dark substructure is of great interest to astronomers, as it may hold clues about the nature of dark matter.

The authors of the study propose several scenarios for the lensing object, including a black hole or a concentration of dark matter that is faint and undetectable. Further observations of Mothra and its lensing object could help to determine the nature of dark matter.

Overall, the discovery of this giant star system being gravitationally lensed provides valuable insights into the behavior of light and the mysterious nature of dark matter.